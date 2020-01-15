SUV flips over after collision with tractor

LYSANDER, NY (WSYR-TV) — An SUV flipped onto its roof Tuesday night after crashing into a tractor.
According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, the SUV missed a stop sign, went through some trees and crashed into the loader section of a tractor along the 8800 block of Plainville Road.
The crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The SUV flipped onto its roof, and the driver had to be pulled from the wreckage, but luckily they were not injured, according to deputies.
The tractor operator jumped off the vehicle and was also not injured.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
