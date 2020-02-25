SUV slams into home in Fleming, 1 taken to hospital

FLEMING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an SUV slammed into a home and sent at least one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday along State Route 38 by Stone School Road and Wyckoff Road.

When first responders got to the scene, they found the SUV with the front-end into the home.

NewsChannel 9 was told that the driver escaped with minor injuries and was taken to Auburn Memorial Hospital.

A man that was with the driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

