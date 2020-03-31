Celebrating a Sweet 16 birthday party from a distance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We can’t forget about the good news in times like these and we have received several videos and photos from viewers who are spreading joy.
Izi says her little sister, Gabby, had to cancel her Sweet 16 birthday party because of coronavirus, but she couldn’t let that stop Gabby from having an amazing day!
For Gabby’s birthday, Izi contacted all her friends and had them drive by her house in parade-style, honking their horns to celebrate.
Izi even reached out to local law enforcement for some help and the Fayetteville Fire Department showed up in style!
