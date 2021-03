INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 19: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange shoots the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange struggled earlier in the season, but as the season ended, the team found its mojo.

It made the tournament, an 11 seed, meaning it would face some stiff competition in order to advance.

But as seems to be the case in recent years, when you don’t expect great things of the Orange they love to bust some brackets.