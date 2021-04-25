Sweet adult cat left on the streets now ready for his forever home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Davey from the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse.

Davey is a sweet, medium-size adult cat who’s content sitting right by you to watch TV or to simply hang out.

The shelter doesn’t know his exact age but Davey ranges from 6 to 7 years old.





Davey along with his two siblings were abandoned after his previous owner put them on the street. He was left there for far too long and suffered from hepatic lipidosis, jaundice and became emaciated.

Davey fought through those challenges with the proper vet care and nutrition. He’s gained the much-needed weight and is now ready for his new home in a “foster-to-adopt” arrangement.

He’s house trained, vaccinations are up to date and Davey has been neutered. CNYCC says he would be best in a home with other cats.

If you’re interested in making Davey a member of your furever family? Here’s a link to CNY Cat Coalition’s application page.

For more information about Davey, here’s a link to his PetFinder page.