Sweet & Easy Macaroon’s From Pastry Chef Andrea Maranville

Andrea Maranville, pastry chef, bakery owner and baking reality competition star who recently starred on the Food Network show “Summer Rush,” demonstrates how she makes her simple and delicious coconut macaroons. Check out the recipe below for the perfect after school snack.

Instructions:

  1. Bring sugar, corn syrup, water and salt to a boil
  2. Remove from heat and stir mixture into shredded coconut and vanilla
  3. Separately, place eggs in stand mixer with whisk attachment and begin to whisk when the eggs start to foam. Then slowly add reserved sugar and whip to medium peak.
  4. Fold egg mixture into the coconut mixture in thirds
  5. Using a cookie scoop, place mounts on parchment paper lined baking sheet
  6. Bake at 325 degrees for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown

Andrea will also lend her baking skills to an event to help COVID-19 relief efforts. ‘SAVOR @ Home: A Virtual Benefit’ is happening on Wednesday, September 23rd from 8 to 10pm. Tickets are $225 and include a $100 gift certificate to a select local restaurant.

Enjoy takeout or dine in and you’ll be supporting local businesses and learning how to prepare delicious meals at home by watching some of your favorite area chefs show you how it’s done.

To learn more and to purchase tickets visit GlensFallsHospital.org. You can also learn more about Andrea by visiting AndreaMaranville.com.

