Sweet puppy is ready for his forever family: Petsavers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Mikey from the No Kill Project in Fayetteville.

Mikey is a not even 5-months-old yet. He’s a mixed breed puppy, most likely German Shepherd or Labrador, according to the shelter.

He is amazingly friendly, sweet and a pleasure to be with. However, he needs his forever family to spend that time with!

Mikey would be a great addition to almost any home. He loves other dogs, children and adults. He loves the attention of all humans and enjoys playing with other furry friends.

Mikey thinks he’s a tiny lap-dog. He loves hanging out right next to you, all while enjoying some cuddles and kisses.

Mikey is ready to meet you! If he’s the right fit for you and your family, email adoptions@thenokillproject.org to apply!