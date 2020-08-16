Sweet, short-haired kitten looking for a “furever” home: Petsavers

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — KareBear from the Oswego County S.P.C.A is a sweet, independent, short-haired kitten looking for her “furever” home!

She loved her people, but does come with some serious “catitude!”

While the shelter said she would do well in most homes, they do warn she will try to be the boss and added that she loves to prance around with her tail in the air.

KareBear is good with other cats, dogs and kids and is currently in a home with all three.

She’s up-to-date on all of her shots, feline leukemia and FIV negative. KareBear is house-trained and the shelter says she will be spayed as part of her adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting KareBear, you’re asked to complete an application here or call the Oswego County SPCA at (315) 297-4900.

More information can also be found on the Oswego County SPCA’s website or check them out on Facebook.