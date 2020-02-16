Sweet Treats: Animals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo receive Valentine’s Day treats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping hearts warm and stomachs full, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is still in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Most of the animals received special heart-shaped treats throughout the day for the annual Sweet Treats event. It’s all part of the zoo’s enrichment program and sweet entertainment for visitors at the zoo.

Brittany Waszkiewicz, the zoo’s event manager, said, “Time for the community to come out and enjoy the zoo and see what we have to do here in the winter because there’s still a lot going on and it’s great for families to come out and see that.”

A crowd also formed around one of the zoo’s newest additions, Thimbu the tiger.

