SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Georgia man known as the “Sweetheart Swindler” was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for stealing the identity of a Syracuse University graduate.

39-year-old Gregory William Hill — whose aliases include Gregory Allen Davis, Gregory William Davis, Gregory Davis Dutton, and John Martin Hill — previously pleaded guilty to misuse of a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

Hill or the “Sweetheart Swindler” is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Georgia for a serial romance fraud scheme that caused some to call him that nickname.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Hill admitted that in 2018 he impersonated a Syracuse University graduate and attempted to obtain fraudulent copies of the victim’s final transcript and diploma from the university.

As part of his scheme, Hill sent the university a copy of a Virginia driver’s license, displaying his picture under the victim’s name. He also presented a fraudulent social security card of him as the victim, attempting to convince university officials that they needed to update their files concerning the victim’s social security number.

Additionally, Hill admitted he posed as the victim and applied for a job with a non-profit healthcare company based in Virginia, falsely claiming he was a Syracuse University graduate, even though he never attended Syracuse University.

The FBI investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry prosecuted this case. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement Monday.

Hill’s federal sentence will run consecutive to the prison term he’s currently serving in Georgia. After 45 months in prison, Hill will be on federal supervised release for three years following his release from prison.