PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old man swimming in the Salmon River found himself in a dangerous situation Saturday afternoon.

According to New York State Police and Ringgold Fire Company, the man had been swept away by the strong current and found himself stuck on a log.

The rescue call came in around 4:30 Saturday, at the Black Hole Fishing Access in the Village of Pulaski.

The Oswego County Rope Team was activated but the fast moving current prohibited them from accessing the water, according to a Facebook post by the Ringgold Fire Company.

Onondaga County’s Air 1 helicopter was used to rescue the man .

He was flown to a baseball field at Lura Sharp Elementary. He was evaluated on scene and released.

“The Ringgold Fire Co. Would like to remind the community of safe water and life vest practices when enjoying the outdoors,” the Facebook post said.