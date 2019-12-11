Switching your holiday lights to LEDs could save you money

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to save money and energy this holiday season, you may want to look at your holiday lights.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says if everyone swapped conventional holiday lights for LED,s the saved electricity could power 200,000 homes for a year. That’s because LED lights are 90% more efficient and last longer than traditional holiday lights.
If you do decide to switch, don’t forget to recycle your old lights at a local home improvement store.
