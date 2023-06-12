SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for some summer family fun, Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is set to open June 17 with lots of new restorations for Summer 2023.

That includes the reopening of a classic Sylvan Beach Amusement Park ride, the Galaxi Roller Coaster, which is back and better than ever.

Galaxi has gone through many restorations to make sure parkgoers can keep the thrill going.

Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is open from June 17 through Labor Day, September 5, 2023, for its 150+ year run.

The park is open Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Park is also open on Holiday Mondays and Labor Day, with weather depending.

For those who want to get in on a special discount, head to the park for Wacky Thursdays for discounted tickets on Unlimited Rides, available in person only.

Admission Tickets can be purchased in advance online or on your visit.