Sylvan Beach restaurant struggles with low staffing before busy holiday weekend

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many businesses across the state are struggling to find employees, and with a busy holiday weekend ahead some restaurants say they’re shortstaffed.

The Crazy Clam in Sylvan Beach says they’re down several positions, so some of their current staff is working extra hours for the weekend.

“We’ve had the struggles that everybody else has so it’s full hands on deck for the entire weekend and everyone’s working and I just thank god that I have the staff that I do have,” said manager Rachel McManus.

She said they’re down four to five positions. They’re looking to hire a bartender, cooks, and dishwashers. McManus said of those positions were filled they would be “okay.” Even though they don’t have the staffing they’re still striving to give the best service.

“Just have patience with the staff, they’re doing the best they can, and just have patience all around because we’re smiling through everything even though it’s a little painful.”

McManus explained the difficulties of last year, and said it made her appreciate the future. “I mean as you’re coming out of it, it makes it that much better when you’re getting through a hard day, you’re like well, it’s just going to get better and better.”