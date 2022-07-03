(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the professional orchestra of Central New York, is holding a concert on Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m., located at the historic Fort Ontario in Oswego, in the Old Stone Fort. The concert is being sponsored by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The concert will be free admission and will feature Central New York native and Symphoria Principal Pops conductor, Sean O’Loughlin.

The Symphoria Summer Concert Series is free to attend for the residents in Central New York thanks to a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Symphoria gives a special thanks to Fort Site Manager, Paul Lear and his team for the partnership in this event. Additional support is provided by Bousquet Holstein, Richard Mather Funds, Rapid Response Monitoring, the Emerson Foundation, CNYArts, NYSCA, and Onondaga County.

For more information about Symphoria, click here.