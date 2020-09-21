Symptomatic testing for Onondaga County school students, staff begins Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, anyone who works or is a student of an Onondaga County K-12 school and is experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus can get free testing.

Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Upstate mobile van will be at NBT Bank Stadium, testing symptomatic individuals. The test will be a rapid saliva-swab test, getting test results in less than 24 hours giving Onondaga County contact tracers the advantage of time.

This program is specifically for students or teachers sent home from school with COVID-19 symtpoms. The effort is the county’s latest strategy to keep classrooms clear of COVID-19.

Additional testing strategies to contain the spread from those not experiencing symptoms is in the works. A plan is expected to be announced by the Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon this week.