Cough, fever, trouble breathing and pneumonia are all possible symptoms of coronavirus

The 2019 coronavirus can cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms. The symptoms are similar to the flu. The CDC believes at this time that symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should call their primary care provider. Do not go to your doctor’s office or the emergency room.

