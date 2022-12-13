SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) installation of the 2022 SYR Community Art Program at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) is finally complete!

The Syracuse Airport announced Tuesday, December 13 that the Community Art Program which features artwork from 223 local artists, will be spread across the pre- and post- security checkpoint areas of the airport for years to come.

The local artists, who may not otherwise have a platform to display their artistic talents, belong to 14 organizations from five counties in the SYR catchment area: Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cortland and Cayuga.

Organizations represented in this year’s program include school districts, libraries, organizations supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, youth advocacy organizations, juvenile detention centers, and senior living facilities.

After the initial program launch in 2020, airport leadership challenged program organizers to

represent a broader swath of the region the airport serves, otherwise known as the airport catchment area.

“This is all about enhancing that sense of place we are working hard to develop here at Syracuse

Hancock International Airport,” said SRAA Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt

Szwejbka, who oversees the Community Art Program. “It goes back to the fundamental notion that an airport should reflect the community it serves. Departing travelers are left with a sense of pride in their community while visitors to the region get a great first impression of what fuels Central New Yorkers’ artistic creativity.”

Here’s some art that will be featured in the Syracuse Hancock International Airport:

Photos provided by Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.