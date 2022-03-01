SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) announced on Tuesday the expansion of their annual ‘Poetry in Flight’ contest. The contest has been increased from 4 weeks to 6 weeks.

The contest, which celebrates National Poetry Month, is broken into two categories: Adult and Youth (grades 6 – 12). Participants submit an aviation or travel themed poem that will be submitted to a panel of judges.

The winner of the adult category will receive a pair of round trip plane tickets, good for the 48 contiguous states or Canada, courtesy of Delta Air Lines. The youth category winner will receive a Barnes and Noble gift basket, valued at $500, along with a year’s enrollment in the Young Authors Academy of the YMCA of CNY Downtown Writers Center.

The winners will also have their writings displayed online and at the SYR terminal for travelers to read.

Adults can enter the contest here. Youth entries can be submitted here.

For more information, you can visit the SYR Airport 2022 Poetry In Flight Contest web page.