SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old has been sentenced for a murder which was Syracuse’s first homicide in 2020.

In April, a judge found the teen guilty on all charges including murder and attempted robbery.

A judge sentenced Benjamin Kemp to 15 years to life, the maximum sentence for someone his age.

Police say 18-year-old Ezequiel Ruiz was shot on South Salina street in January of 2020. During sentencing, the DA argued the teen lured the victim to the apartment intending to rob him.