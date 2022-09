SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country.

The City of Syracuse is holding its annual 9/11 ceremony at Firefighters Memorial Park.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m., with 17 minutes of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. which marks the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center’s north tower.