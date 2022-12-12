SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday December 17.

The dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse.

Nezamiyah was a student at Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse before she tragically passed away in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022, on November 22.

The Science Academies of New York (SANY) Charter Schools are nonprofit, tuition-free, public, K-12, college preparatory charter schools in Central New York.

The schools prepare students for college, career and citizenship through a STEM based curriculum.

The Syracuse Academy of Science is asking the public to join them on Saturday to gather in remembrance of Nezamiyah and to support the family that lost their daughter too soon.

Dinners are 10 dollars each and all proceeds will go to Nezamiyah’s family, who lost not only their daughter and grandfather but their home and all their belongings in the fire.

Dine-in and take-out options will be available.