SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced on Tuesday that their Department of Public Works (DPW) will add a second shift for trash and recycling pick up. This second shift will help reduce pick up delays that many area residents are experiencing due to staffing issues, a mechanic shortage, and a delivery delay of new sanitation trucks.

Crews will now collect trash and recycling from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., around four hours longer than the previous schedule.

“By splitting crews into two shifts on daily routes, our goal is to get trash and recycling picked up on schedule. As we continue to wait for the arrival of new sanitation trucks, we will use our existing equipment in a way that extends the pickup day without overburdening our crews,” says Jeremy Robinson, commissioner of the DPW.

The city shares that this second shift pilot program will not change the day you take out your trash and recycling.