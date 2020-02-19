Syracuse Airport adds new seating: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s less empty space in the terminal of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport. Much of it has been filled in with new seating options.

Last December, in answering an email to the Your Stories team about lack of seating, the airport’s executive director promised that the seating had been ordered and was on the way.

Now, it’s landed.

Funding for the furniture wasn’t part of the initial renovation.

