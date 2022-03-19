SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) announced through a tweet on Friday that they have broken ground on a new parking lot “just west” of the old SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western.

The new lot will introduce around 470 more parking spots to “better accommodate the anticipated upcoming surge(s) in parking demand.” The tweet notes that the first surge is expected to be local school district spring break, which will be April 11 to April 15 for Syracuse City Schools.

During winter break, SYR’s parking garages, open lots, and overflow lot filled quickly and stayed full from February 20 to February 22, when the airport tweeted that their parking vendor was able to accommodate more travelers.

SYR’s Twitter also says that the airport is working on a “longer term solution for parking capacity,” which you can submit ideas for at SYR’s website.