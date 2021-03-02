Syracuse airport chosen for FAA research program on drones

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock Airport was chosen Tuesday as one of five airports in the nation to test and evaluate Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Detection and Mitigation Research Program.

What does that mean? Well Hancock and the other four airports chosen will test and evaluate systems designed to “detect and/or mitigate aviation safety risks posed by UAS to civil airports,” according to a news release by the airport.

That’s a big deal for the region’s drone research and development industry says New York, Senator Charles Schumer. “The FAA’s selection of Hancock International Airport to do this important work further solidifies Central New York’s decade-long leadership in helping the federal government integrate UAS into the national airspace which boosts local jobs and the regional economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Safely integrating UAS into the national airspace has enormous economic and national security potential for the United States. This FAA selection proves that there is no better place in the country to harness that potential than right here in Central New York.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration news release, the research will lead to technologies that will make airports safer for passengers and manned aircraft. Researchers will test at least ten different technologies beginning later this year through 2023.

Rep. John Katko said, “With the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and Syracuse Hancock International Airport hosting a portion of the UAS Detection and Mitigation Research Program, our region is poised to generate significant research to help UAS technology safely integrate into the national airspace while growing our local economy.”