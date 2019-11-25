Syracuse Airport expects busy Thanksgiving week; offers tips for travelers and those picking up and dropping off

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is ready for a busy week of holiday travel now through Sunday.

The airport anticipates a 17.3% increase in Thanksgiving week travelers compared to 2018.

Tuesday 11/26, Saturday 11/30, and Sunday 12/1 are expected to exceed 10,000 daily passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recommends arriving at least two hours before your scheduled departure time, especially during peak times. Peak departure in Syracuse generally occur between 4:30-6:30 AM, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, and 4:00-6:00 PM.

Airport Executive Director Jason Terreri says, “So, your checkpoint is going to be a little more crowded, the restaurants are going to be a little more crowded, the active curbline is going to be in effect.”

This means that only vehicles actively participating in pickups or drop offs may be present at the main curbline. Those waiting for friends or loved ones to arrive are encouraged to wait, free of charge, in the Cell Phone lot, until their passengers confirm they are exiting the terminal.

Terreri explains, “You can load, unload, welcome your family, say goodbye to your family, that’s all completely allowed, if you’re waiting for a wheelchair.”

He says because of the increased traffic, they’ll be enforcing the policy even more for security reasons and also safety reasons.

“We’ve had some very close calls of people walking in the crosswalks where you can’t see them because there’s a car or a truck parked at the curb and as the person steps out into the crosswalk a car is driving through. We haven’t had anybody hurt and we want to keep it that way,” he says.

Also, be aware that because of the extra volume, the airport will likely open its overflow parking lot.

Terreri adds, “So what I would encourage people to do is follow us on social media because we’re going to be putting out active alerts on our parking throughout the whole week.”

In an effort to ensure a pleasant travel experience, Syracuse Airport will have an increased volunteer presence during the holiday travel season.

Volunteers from the popular PET Program (Pets Easing Travelers) will be on hand with therapy dogs to comfort passengers.

Volunteers from the Fly Guide Ambassadors program will also be on hand to provide directions and assistance to travelers in need.

In addition to an increased volunteer presence, the sounds of holiday music will fill the terminal thanks to the 2019 SYR Holiday Concert Series.

Travelers will be greeted by live musical performances in the Grand Hall. The concert series will feature local community organizations, school groups, and local professional music groups.

