SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport prepares ahead of the anticipated increase of winter break travelers.

Starting Friday, February 18 through Wednesday, February 23, the airport expects over 27,000 passengers to board flights at SYR.

With the increase of travelers comes an increase in airline options as all air carriers have either

increased the frequency of their flights or increased the size of their aircraft serving many of

their routes out of Syracuse.

“We’re excited to welcome families back to SYR as they embark on winter break travel,” said

SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We know that for many people, this may be their first

time flying in quite a while. We want SYR travelers to know that our team has worked around

the clock to ensure a safe, healthy, and enjoyable airport experience.”

Does this make you even more worried about your stress or flight? Here to help, the Pets Easing Travelers (PET) Program will conduct increased therapy dog visits to the airport, and additional Fly Guide Ambassadors will be on hand to help guide travelers around the terminal.

TSA officials recommend arriving at SYR two hours before a traveler’s scheduled departure, especially during peak hours. Peak TSA checkpoint traffic at SYR generally occurs between 4:30 am – 6:00 am, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

To learn more about the 27 destinations served by nonstop flights from Syracuse, please visit

the airport’s Destinations page.