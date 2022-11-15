SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) announced Tuesday, November 15, that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) is currently preparing for an anticipated high level of travelers this Thanksgiving.

In the coming weeks, from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27, SRAA is expecting over 30,000 passengers to board flights at SYR.

That number is within 1% of the available seats for the same time period in 2019, which was the busiest year in three decades at SYR.

“We couldn’t be happier to see people returning to Thanksgiving travel in near-record levels,”

said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Our team is working around the clock to ensure

the best airport customer experience possible for our passengers this holiday season as they

reconnect with loved ones.”

To accommodate the increased demand for parking during the holidays, the SRAA is

constructing three new surface parking lots which will expand parking capacity at SYR by

approximately 900 spaces. This is phase one of a much larger re-envisioning of the Landside/Parking at SYR.

While the popular pre-book parking option has largely sold out for the Thanksgiving holiday season, this offering represents only a portion of the overall parking available to travelers. Travelers who have not pre-booked parking are encouraged to monitor the airport’s official Facebook and Twitter feeds for regular parking updates during the Thanksgiving stretch.

SYR airport is also getting into the holiday spirit by scheduling multiple musical performances in the airport’s grand hall as part of the SYR Holiday Concert Series.

The series runs from Monday, November 21 through Friday, December 23 and will feature performances from local schools and other community organizations.

The 2022 SYR Community Art Program, which features over 230 works of art from local schools, juvenile detention centers, senior living facilities, and organizations assisting individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, is also underway.

The art will be shown throughout the airport both pre and post-security checkpoints.

During the holiday season, Local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials recommend arriving at SYR two hours prior to your scheduled departure, especially during peak hours.

Peak hours include between 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Travelers with questions about what can and cannot pass through the TSA security checkpoint are encouraged to use the agency’s popular “Ask TSA” social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

To learn more about the 29 destinations served by nonstop flights from Syracuse, please visit

the airport’s Destinations page.