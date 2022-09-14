SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport has been awarded $20 million by New York State for two improvement projects, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Airports in Upstate New York are being given a total of $230 million at the same time the state is investing in New York City airports.

The first project for Syracuse’s airport is the upgrade of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Federal Inspection Station (FIS) to preserve the airport’s “international” designation.

The governor’s office details the project as: “the latest FIS equipment for international operations, allowing for the processing of 200 passengers per hour, replacement of a jet bridge, and creation of additional hold room and boarding space.”

The second project will expand and modernize the North Concourse, which handles about 40% of the airport’s traffic. The goal is to improve passenger flow and add seating and concessions.

Hancock has previously benefited from state taxpayer money. Hochul’s predecessor, Governor Andrew Cuomo, completed a $62.4 million renovation in 2018.