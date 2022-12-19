SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rollout of a new convenient tool to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability was announced on Monday, December 19 by the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

Travelers will now have the ability to check available drive-up parking 24 hours a day to see the status of each parking lot at the airport by visiting the airport’s parking webpage.

“This is all about making our customer’s travel day a little easier before they even leave for the

airport,” said SRAA Chief Commercial Officer Jason Mehl. “These near-real-time parking status

updates will eliminate any guesswork – and hopefully a little stress as well – from the ground

transportation portion of our travelers’ experience.”

The Syracuse Airport also rolled out the option to pre-book parking last year and all are encouraged to use that new feature as well.

The pre-booking service offers customers the ability to guarantee a spot in their desired parking lot weeks, or even months, prior to their trip. The premium pre-book parking spaces represent only a small fraction of the overall parking capacity at the airport.

The vast majority of spaces are intended for drive-up parking only. As recently announced, 500 new parking spaces were created as part of the ongoing Surface Parking Lot Expansion Project, and those spaces will be activated and reflected on the parking webpage as parking dictates.

This parking capacity expansion will support the anticipated uptick in travelers during the

Christmas to New Year’s holiday stretch.

As air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, SYR travelers are reminded to arrive at the airport two hours prior to their scheduled departure. This is especially important during the busy departure windows of 4:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

