SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With winter break next week and summer right around the corner, Syracuse Hancock International Airport is expecting an increase in travelers, and with that comes a need for more TSA officers.

After more than two years of social distancing and endless trip cancellations, Syracuse Hancock International Airport is preparing for a surge in travel.

“Over the holidays, Christmas holidays we were operating at about 85 percent of capacity, went back down to about 60 percent of capacity because of Omicron, and we fully anticipate it to rise back,” says Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York.

With that rise comes a dire need for more security. Syracuse Airport is looking to hire TSA officers. The first step towards becoming a TSA officer is applying online.

“Once they go into the application, they go into a computer-based testing process. If they successfully pass that, then they will be called for interviews,” says Donna Brazee, Human Resource Specialist TSA, Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

After completing a virtual interview, candidates will undergo a medical and background check. If they successfully pass both, they’ll receive a call.

“Being part of TSA, you can honestly say to yourself and your family you’re actually making a difference to the security of our country,” says Johnson.

Currently, TSA is offering a $2,000 hiring bonus to people who become TSA officers at Syracuse Airport. With that comes a starting pay of $18.59 per hour, paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans, and much more. New hires will receive $1,000 when they start and another thousand on their one-year anniversary.

TSA will be hosting recruitment events in February and March at Syracuse Airport. A job fair will be held at the airport on Wednesday, February 16, from 10 am to 2 pm. The fair will be held inside the John Walsh Conference room. TSA will also hold a recruitment table from 9 am to 11 am on Thursday, March 3.

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement. New TSA hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and will be paid while undergoing training.