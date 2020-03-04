Syracuse Airport, others release statements on coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Several companies associated with travel or healthcare in Central New York released statements on Wednesday regarding the coronavirus.

Syracuse Hancock Airport

Protecting the health and safety of our employees, passengers and guests remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor this disease and its potential impact on our operation.

American Medical Response

AMR care providers continue to follow extensive CDC guidelines and direction from our national medical team to ensure proper utilization of personal protective equipment and screening of transports to identify potentially infected patients. At this time we continue to be focused on ensuring our care providers and communications centers have the tools and knowledge they need to best protect our communities, our patients and themselves. We remain engaged with our federal partners, local health authorities and experts in the field as new data continues to emerge.

Uber

We are always working to help ensure the safety of our employees and everyone on the Uber platform, and we continue to be concerned by the ongoing spread of coronavirus. We have formed a dedicated global team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where we operate around the world. We remain in close contact with local public health organizations and will continue to follow their recommendations.

Amtrak

Passenger and employee safety is Amtrak’s top priority. We continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely in the United States and elsewhere. Our medical, public health and emergency management teams are in contact with appropriate officials across our network to maintain awareness of the latest information. We are keeping employees informed so they are prepared to address customer concerns. Amtrak operations are not affected.

For more information on Amtrak fees being waived, click here.

