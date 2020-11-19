Syracuse Airport parking garage rehab project complete

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Syracuse Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little good news for holiday travelers. The Syracuse Airport tweeted out on Thursday that the first level parking garage rehabilitation project has been completed..and ahead of schedule.

While the project was ongoing, those returning rental cars had to use a detour. Now, they’ll be able to return those cars like normal.

