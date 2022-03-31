SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a tweet on Thursday, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) announced that their pre-book parking options have sold out for week of most spring breaks — the week from April 9 to April 16.

SYR adds that these pre-book options represent only a portion of the overall available spots and if you didn’t make a reservation, you should monitor their Twitter and Facebook pages for regular updates.

This announcement comes less than two weeks after SYR shared that they broke ground on another lot that adds 470 more spots. When they announced the new lot, they specifically noted that the spots would be used to “better accommodate the anticipated upcoming surge(s) in parking demand.”

During winter break, SYR’s parking garages, open lots, and overflow lot filled quickly and stayed full from February 20 to February 22, when the airport tweeted that their parking vendor was able to accommodate more travelers.

SYR’s Twitter also says that the airport is working on a “longer term solution for parking capacity,” which you can submit ideas for at SYR’s website.