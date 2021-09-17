Syracuse Airport runway project complete; flight patterns return to normal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The main runway rehabilitation project is complete at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced on Friday that construction on the “Runway 10-28 Rehabilitation Project” has been completed ahead of schedule. This project was a five-month undertaking and saw the remediation and reconstruction of the primary runway at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

During construction, the airport’s main runway, 10-28, was closed, according to the SRAA. During this temporary closure, the airport’s southeast-northwest runway, 15-33, acted as the primary runway.

“We are pleased to announce that despite the exceptionally above-average rainfall this summer, and subsequent weather delays, we reopened 10-28 this afternoon, approximately two weeks ahead of schedule,” SYR Executive Director Jason Terreri. said in a press release. “We appreciate our neighbors’ patience and understanding as we continue our mission of providing a safe and secure airport to the community.”

Additionally, during the project, new lighting and signage were installed. The SRAA stated that this will further enhance safety upgrades to the main runway.

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport offers 27 nonstop destinations across the country. More information can be found on the airport’s website.