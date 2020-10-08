Syracuse Airport slowly seeing return of air service, making terminal cleaning a top priority

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is seeing the return of some key flights for the market this month.

They include a non-stop flight to Orlando on JetBlue three times a week.

Like many airports, Syracuse is trying to crawl back from a drastic decline in air travel from this past spring.

The new flights this month are indicative of increased demand, with a projected 1,257 flights a steady climb up from a low of 591 in April, but well below January’s 2,799 total flights.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri says, “What the airlines do is they look at advance bookings, so what people are looking at in the future for demand and they start to see trends and patterns where they can fill an airplane.”

So, for October, JetBlue brings back the non-stop Orlando flight, United adds two flights a day to Newark International Airport, Delta adds a daily flight to JFK Airport in New York City, and American will now have six flights per week to Chicago.

“It’s the entire journey and we want the passenger to feel safe and that we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

The Syracuse Airport has a full cleaning protocol in place for the terminal. It includes using misting machines to fully sanitize nearly every touchpoint in the airport, social distance markings, and the use of UVC lights in areas like the security checkpoint where people may congregate.

UVC lights have been proven to essentially kill viruses, like COVID-19, but are not as harmful to humans as UVA and UVB rays.

“In addition to those lights right there we have them in all the HVAC air handling units so the air coming out of any of the vents is also purified,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

Their safety protocols, including the use of UVC lights, have drawn interest from some of the biggest airports in the country, universities and even got a mention in a New York Times article in the spring.

Terreri says the airport was able to afford things like the UVC lights thanks to the revenue generated by a record-setting last fiscal year.

“So from a financial position we were in a good spot where we could quickly acquire the UVC lighting, some of the additional cleaning supplies, so we were in a good spot and then of course with the CARES Act coming in that helps us with keeping our operational costs under control,” he says.

With passenger traffic picking up it’s made it viable for concessions to open back up.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport also announcing all rental car operations there will be temporarily relocated.

Starting Monday, Oct. 12 all rental car pickups and drop-offs will be relocated from the first level of the parking garage to the overflow lot.

This relocation will allow the airport to complete improvements in the parking garage and is expected to last approximately one month.