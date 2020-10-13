Syracuse Airport survey aimed to help bring new routes and airlines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport wants community feedback about future travel plans.

The airport has a survey on its website to get basic information it plans to present in a few weeks to current carriers in Syracuse and those not yet servicing Central New York.

You can click here to take the short survey, which does not require any personal information.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri says, “One of the pieces of information the airlines really look for is what is the demand, and where are people trying to go. You can’t find that in a database so the only way to do that is to really reach out to the community.”

He says while it won’t take long to complete the survey it could go quite far towards bringing new routes and carriers to Syracuse.

“As the airline industry recovers and our community comes back to travel, the airlines, they’re a business and they’re competing so if there’s some market share to be grabbed out of Syracuse you may see some new service here,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

While Hancock Airport is still far from its record levels last year, it is seeing continued growth in passengers flying in and out of Syracuse for several weeks now. Terreri says in such a tight business climate airlines will scrutinize the data very carefully about whether or not to add service to Syracuse.

“They have to be successful. The service that comes back has to be sustainable, the airlines have to be profitable that’s how it’s going to come back consistently,” he explains.

The new flights this month are indicative of increased demand, with a projected 1,257 flights a steady climb up from a low of 591 in April, but well below January’s 2,799 total flights.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport also announcing all rental car operations there will be temporarily relocated.

As of Monday, Oct. 12 all rental car pickups and drop-offs will be relocated from the first level of the parking garage to the overflow lot.

This relocation will allow the airport to complete improvements in the parking garage and is expected to last approximately one month.

