Syracuse Airport Thanksgiving travel heavy on college students heading home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport is seeing a different kind of traveler this Thanksgiving holiday week: college students.

The airport says it supports students from about 30 different colleges and universities in Central New York.

Typically, this week is busy with holiday travelers, but that has been steady but flat for the past few months at Hancock Airport.

“We’re seeing a big student bump, we’re seeing a bump in our Uber and Lyft numbers,” says Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri.

He says even with steady passenger traffic and the college student traveler bump the Syracuse Airport is still well below 2019’s record-breaking numbers. In fact, Terreri says the airport is at about 30% of where it was in November 2019.

“Last year this time the airlines were adding extra flights to meet the demand just for the week, we’re not seeing that happening this year, we’re seeing some capacity increases. But, really it’s exactly what you’re saying people are staying home, not traveling as much,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

The Syracuse Airport operates on a fiscal year that starts July 1 and ends June 30, just ending its first quarter.

Terreri says from a financial standpoint is still doing okay, thanks to last year’s banner numbers and some unexpected bumps in non-passenger airport use.

“We still have CARES Act funds that we can use for our operations if we need to supplement, the cargo numbers definitely help,” he says.

The airport is starting to open more concessions, with hot food options, and moving forward with its concessions expansion program for next year which helps drive revenue there.

Terreri, tells NewsChannel 9, “Keep in mind the airport also owns a ton of land, so those cargo leases, other warehousing, other operations that aren’t specifically tied to the airline industry, that’s a revenue source for us.”

Last week the airport installed some new UVC sanitizers on all of its escalators so the railings now are clean every time you touch them. As it rolls the handrails go under the small UVC machine and gets it sanitized each time.