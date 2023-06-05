Syracuse Airport to open new common-use lounge with Escape Lounges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport will soon have a new common-use lounge to use post-security including plush seating, ample power outlets, and high speed Wi-Fi.

The new lounge from Escape Lounges is a 2,800-square-foot lounge that will accommodate up to 54 guests and will open on Tuesday, June 6.

The lounge will be located on the 2nd-floor hallway leading to Concourse A and travelers from any airline will be able to enjoy the amenities at the Escape Lounge.

Image provided by Syracuse Hancock International Airport

The lounge will partner with multiple local businesses to showcase locally crafted materials and produce, including unlimited, fresh, and locally sourced food options, and a full bar and coffee service.

“We want to give our guests a truly ‘Syracuse’ feel in our efforts to bring a local flavor to our lounges while maintaining impeccable brand standards,” said Kevin Shrier, President of the Escape Lounges in the U.S.

The design of the lounge will also integrate elements representing Syracuse.

“Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) is the gateway to Central New York and beyond, and our new Escape Lounge radiates the essence of this beautiful region,” said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Chief Commercial Officer Jason Mehl. “The Central New York-inspired décor and locally sourced food and craft beverage options create an exceptional experience unique to SYR for our more discerning passengers.”

Shrier said on behalf of Escape Lounges that they are looking forward to adding this lounge to the company’s network and are thrilled to be partnering with the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

“We are confident that this lounge will be everything travelers look forward to and more,” said Shrier.