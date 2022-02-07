Syracuse and Pulaski lugers take home medals in Empire State Winter Games

A Luge participant sleds down the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Bobsled, Luge and Skeleton course. Competing against other athletes in Lake Placid NY for the Empire State Winter Games. Lake Placid, NY. February 4th 2022. (Photo by Erik Makic/Newhouse School)

(WSYR-TV) — On Friday, February 4, the Empire State Winter Games hosted the Men’s Youth A luge competition, the same day as the competition in the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Youth A group is ages 13 to 16.

Syracuse’s Johnathan Howard won bronze in the luge with a time of 1:58.315. Silver went to Josh Berzowski of Pulaski, who completed with a time of 1:54.787. The gold medal winner was Seth Coates of Potsdam, finishing more than 18 seconds before the competition with a time of 1:36.491.

The race is the return to the sport after two years for these athletes, after the pandemic wiped out last year’s games and limited track time. The racers recently completed a weeklong camp as part of their membership to the USA Luge’s Junior Development Program.

In Lake Placid, race time temperatures were around zero degrees, making for a fast track. Gold medalist Seth Coates reached over 60 mph and had the fastest start times by nearly three seconds each run. Syracuse’s Johnathan Howard was also able to overcome the two fourth-best starts of Nathan Bivins from Castleton-on-Hudson to move into third place.

For more information, including the sport schedule and results, you can visit empirestatewintergames.com.