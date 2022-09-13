SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Game dates for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) portion of the Syracuse men’s basketball schedule have been announced, effectively finalizing the Orange slate for 2022-23.

Each ACC program has 20 conference contests (10 home, 10 away) in the upcoming campaign.Syracuse’s league opener is Saturday, Dec. 3, at Notre Dame.

HOME AND HOME MATCHUPS

Syracuse has home and home sets with its two annual rivals (Boston College and Pittsburgh) and four “repeat” foes unique to 2022-23. This year’s repeat opponents are Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Notre Dame and Virginia Tech each earned NCAA Tournament berths a year ago and Virginia was an NIT participant.

Games: Boston College (12/30’2022 or 12/31/2022), at Boston College (2/4/2023); Pittsburgh (12/20/2022), at Pittsburgh (2/25/2023); at Georgia Tech (1/21/2023), Georgia Tech (2/28/2023); at Notre Dame (12/3/2022), Notre Dame (1/14/2023); at Virginia (1/7/2023), Virginia (1/30/2022); Virginia Tech (1/11/2023), at Virginia Tech (1/28/2023)

JMA WIRELESS DOME PAIRINGS

The Orange have four, single-game, home encounters with ACC foes. Syracuse will welcome Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest to the JMA Wireless Dome. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels received NCAA invitations and Wake Forest a NIT spot a season ago.

Games: Duke (2/18/2023); North Carolina (1/24/2023); NC State (2/14/2023), Wake Forest (3/4/2023)

CONFERENCE ROAD-ONLY DATES

Syracuse’s road-game only contests are against Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and Miami. The Hurricanes competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Games: at Clemson (2/22/2023); at Florida State (2/8/2023), at Louisville (1/3/2023) and at Miami (1/16/2023)