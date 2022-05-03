(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will be hosting another gun buyback Saturday, May 7, Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday.

The community gun buyback will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Lucy’s Parish Center on Gifford Street.

“Last year we partnered with the New York State Attorney General to host the most successful gun buyback in program history, removing 342 guns off Syracuse streets,” Mayor Walsh tweeted.

Gun owners will be paid different amounts depending on the type of gun brought in. Payments will be made by pre-paid gift cards. Additional gift cards could be given for “ghost guns” and guns without a serial number on them.

The City asks that all guns arrive not loaded. No identification is needed, and no questions will be asked.