Syracuse announces website dedicated to 2020 tree lighting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may not get to see the Christmas tree being lit in person this year, so the City of Syracuse has created a website for viewers to watch the Home for the Holidays virtual Christmas tree lighting.
Tune in on Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m. to SyracuseTreeLighting.com for all the festivities, including entertainment and special appearances by community members, followed by Mayor Walsh flipping the candy cane switch to light the tree.
Some of the entertainment includes:
- AJR
- Shaed
- TrumpTight 315
- Victory Temple Youth Choir
- Latin/Soul Trombone Player Melissa Gardiner
- Syracuse City Ballet
- Symphoria Youth Orchestra
