Syracuse area Applebee’s restaurants to host hiring event, offering $400 sign-on bonuses to cooks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to get a side gig or get back into the job market? There are tons of opportunities in the Syracuse area, and on Tuesday September 14, there will be a Hiring Day Event for Syracuse area Applebee’s restaurants. 

The string of restaurants in locations including DeWitt, Clay, North Syracuse and Cortland are looking for hosts, to-go specialists, bartenders, servers, dish washers and management positions. They are also looking for cooks, who will have the opportunity to get a $400 sign-on bonus if hired. 

Positions include part-time and full-time positions, and according to a spokesperson employees average over 30 hours per week, and hired cooks can take a paid vacation and gain company-contributed medical coverage after a year of employment. Cooks can also get a paid meal during their shifts. 

The hiring event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the listed area Applebee’s restaurants. The sign-on bonus for cooks applies only to those who apply between September 14-16. Hiring managers ask that you ask about the bonus in the interview for more details.

You can view available positions here. 

