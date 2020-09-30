Syracuse-area assemblymember wants to put a stop to suspending driver’s licenses over traffic debt

(WSYR-TV) — A call in Syracuse on Monday for the governor to sign legislation to stop suspending driver’s licenses due to traffic debt.

The State Senate and Assembly have passed a bill that would do that. Syracuse-area Assemblymember Pam Hunter is one of the sponsors.

Now, more than ever, we really need to have this bill signed by the governor. There are people who have outstanding fines and fees now who are just in debt purgatory for outstanding fines and traffic debt that makes no sense. Assemblymember Pam Hunter

The legislation also creates a payment plan system for drivers. The bill needs the governor’s signature to become law.