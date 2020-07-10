Syracuse-area gym sues state demanding right to reopen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse-area fitness club is suing Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State because it and other gyms have not been included in any of the state’s reopening plans.
Aspen Athletic Club, with four gyms in the Syracuse area, filed the lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Onondaga County this week.
Central New York is now in Phase Four of the state’s phased reopening plan. Indoor shopping malls, which had been excluded from Phase Four initially, are now permitted to re-open if their ventilation systems have the required air filters. Movie theaters and gyms remain closed.
In its lawsuit, Aspen says Governor Cuomo’s executive order that shut gyms violate its constitutional rights and denied the business due process under the law.
“Plaintiff has been affected terribly by the Governor’s executive orders. Under threat of criminal penalties, Plaintiff has been forced to close its businesses, depriving the Plaintiff of its liberty and property interests without due process. At the same time, without offering any justification, the Governor has allowed, and is still allowing, other businesses deemed “essential” to stay open, even though: (a) “essential” businesses must adhere to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) on “social distancing”; and (b) Plaintiffs are fully capable of adhering to those same guide-lines if allowed to reopen.”
The lawsuit goes on to add the financial hardship the business faces.
“At the present time, Plaintiff owes $396,000 in back rent and 1,400 members have cancelled their memberships. Plaintiff is also losing $27,296 per month.”
The state has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
