Syracuse-area hospitals update visitation policies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The need to visit loved ones does not only apply to nursing homes but hospitals as well. Central New York hospitals are announcing updated guidelines for visitation.

UPSTATE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Upstate University Hospital announcing Monday, it is now allowing one visitor per day is allowed between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visitors must be over 18 years old and wear a mask at all times. There are area restrictions in place. Click here to view more of Upstate’s guidance for visitors.

CROUSE HEALTH

Crouse Health is re-starting visits to certain units, like inpatient medical, surgical, ICU and maternity. Visits are allowed between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to view the other precautions visitors must take.

SAINT JOSEPH’S HEALTH

Saint Joseph’s Health is allowing each patient one visitor between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. 7 days a week. Families are asked to have only one person at the building at a time. Click here to learn more about visiting a loved one at Saint Joseph’s Health.