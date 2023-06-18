SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — McDonald’s is treating high school graduates from the Syracuse area on Tuesday, June 20.

This summer’s graduating class can enjoy a free frozen drink at local participating McDonald’s, and here’s how.

Any member of the Class of 2023 can stop by a McDonald’s with their graduation cap or gown to receive a frozen coffee, frozen Sprite or frozen Fanta on the house.

For a limited time, McDonald’s is offering frozen Fanta drinks with wild cherry and blue raspberry as the flavors.

No purchase or ID is required and the drink can be whatever size you wish.

Local Syracuse McDonald’s operator Grant Kemmerer said he is “thrilled to recognize every hard-working high school graduate across our great city with a small (and delicious!) token of appreciation this summer.”

The offer is valid in-store and at the drive-throughs, but not through the McDonald’s app or delivery.