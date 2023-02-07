SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Music Awards are just three weeks away.

Nominees in 14 recording categories and the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 were announced Tuesday morning at SubCat Studios in Armory Square.

The Hall of Fame induction dinner is set for Thursday, March 2, Upstairs at the Dinosaur. And the SAMMY Awards will be handed out on Friday, March 3, at the Palace Theatre.

Tickets for both events are available online at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.